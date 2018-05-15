  • Squirrel stuffs man's car with pine cones

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Squirrels in northern Michigan were apparently busy preparing for the winter. A car that was in storage over the cold months has been discovered as the hiding place for the critters’ bounty of pine cones.

    Gabe Awrey took to Facebook and posted a photo of more than 50 pounds of pine cones that were stashed under the hood of his buddy’s car, WDIV reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    He gave a reminder to those who store cars during the winter: “Remember to check your engine bays this time of year! The squirrels are sneaky. This was my friends car today.”

    The pine cones had expanded because of the heat from the engine, but the car worked OK once the pine cones were removed, WDIV reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Squirrel stuffs man's car with pine cones

  • Headline Goes Here

    Author Tom Wolfe dead at 87

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 things you should know about Ramadan, Islam's holy month of fasting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Drunken Texas mom disrupts play, kicks officer, floods jail

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer killed when patrol car crashes on slick highway