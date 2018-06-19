  • Starbucks adds new tropical pink drink to regular menu

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Starbucks added a new drink to its permanent menu on Tuesday -- the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher.

    The drink is a “deep magenta color, bursting with sweet, tropical flavors,” Starbucks officials said. Company officials said the color comes from real dragon fruit (also known as pitaya) hand-shaken in the beverage. It does not have artificial colors or sweeteners.

     

    Starbucks has added a new drink to its Refresher series - the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher.
    Armstrong Studios, Starbucks

    For customers that want a creamier flavor, Starbucks recommends asking for coconut milk instead of water. This version is called the “Dragon Drink.”

    The Mango Dragonfruit Refresher is available on the permanent Starbucks menu, alongside other refreshers beverages, including Strawberry Acai, Very Berry Hibiscus, Pink Drink and Violet Drink.

    The beverage is available at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, June 19. A grande (16-ounce) beverage is under 100 calories.

