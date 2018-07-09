Starbucks to phase out plastic straws at all locations

Starting in 2020, you won’t be getting a traditional plastic straw for your Frappuccino. Starbucks announced Monday that the company is joining the movement to phase out 1 billion plastic straws a year, CNN reported.
JUST IN: Starbucks is eliminating plastic straws from all stores https://t.co/5J2YduEHeW pic.twitter.com/MMkRRUkfVv— CNN (@CNN) July 9, 2018
To change from needing straws to going straw-less, the company will change some of the lids to ones that drinkers sip directly from. It’s been called an adult sippy cup, CNN reported.
Some stores already feature the cold-cup lids in 8,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada, the company announced.
They will soon be used at stores in Vancouver and Seattle as the standard for most iced drinks, with all stores following suit by 2020, Starbucks announced.
Frappuccinos will still have the dome lids, but the traditional plastic straws will be made from either paper or plastic that can be composted, CNN reported.
McDonald’s announced earlier this year that the company will be tossing plastic straws in the United Kingdom starting in September and is testing alternatives in the U.S., the BBC reported.
Seattle recently banned plastic straws and utensils, KIRO7 reported.
Thousands of food service providers there are now not permitted to give diners single-use plastic items like plastic utensils or plastic straws, KIRO7 reported.
