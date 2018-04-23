Steel rods to blame for flat tires to 30 cars on Florida highway

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A truck and trailer dropped steel rods onto Interstate 95 in South Florida early Monday, causing flat tires to 30 vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Crews have removed debris from the roadway and troopers are looking on the shoulders of the highway to make sure all of the rods have been collected, said Lt. Alvaro A. Feola, a FHP spokesman.
No one was injured, Feola said. A few cars also sustained damage to the rims of their tires.
