Steven Pitt shooting death connected to at least 2 other killings: police

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Authorities in Arizona have linked the shooting that claimed the life of Steven Pitt, a high-profile forensic psychologist, with a separate shooting that killed two paralegals last week, Scottsdale police confirmed Saturday. Investigators are also working to determine whether a homicide reported early Saturday is connected to the deaths.
Scottsdale police spokesman Sgt. Ben Hoster said evidence collected at either scene connected Pitt’s death with those of paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, KNXV-TV reported. Hoster declined to discuss the evidence in detail at a news conference Saturday.
Pitt was shot to death Thursday outside of his office in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Republic. Sharp and Anderson were shot and killed Friday at the law office where they worked in Scottsdale, authorities said.
"We are in the middle of our investigations, so I'm not going to talk about who's being investigated or what's happening," Hoster said. "We're asking for help from the public."
A fourth shooting early Saturday claimed the life of Marshall Levine, 72, according to KTRK. An acquaintance found Levine’s body in his office in Scottsdale just after midnight on Saturday and called 911, the news station reported.
Authorities have not identified any suspects in the killings, although a police sketch has been released. Police believe only one shooter is behind the attacks. Hoster asked residents to stay vigilant as authorities continue to investigate.
