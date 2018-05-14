  • Strong winds blow bounce house with 9-year-old boy inside into traffic

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ADELANTO, Calif. - Strong winds blew a bounce house with a 9-year-old boy inside it into highway traffic Saturday afternoon, investigators said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The boy, who has not been identified, fell out of the bounce house after it rolled about .2 miles along Highway 395 around 3:12 p.m. and hit a vehicle traveling south, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department

    The boy was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, officials said. The driver was not injured but “was shook up from the ordeal,” officials said.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Strong winds blow bounce house with 9-year-old boy inside into traffic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michigan police force swears in cat as first ‘pawfficer'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Army veteran virtually 'walks' with wife at college graduation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Zoo owners charged after taking bear to Dairy Queen drive-through

  • Headline Goes Here

    Paris knife attack: Chechnya president identifies assailant, friend of…