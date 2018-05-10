Student born without hands wins handwriting award

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Anaya Ellick was born without hands, but that has not stopped her from taking home a national award for penmanship.
At a time when students are not being taught cursive writing, Anaya, who is 9 years old, won the 2018 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest for her technique, WVEC reported.
Anaya’s teachers told WVEC that she had the determination to learn cursive so she could compete in the category after winning a similar competition for her printing.
The Nicolas Maxim Award is given to students with a cognitive delay or some sort of intellectual, physical or developmental disability. Occupational therapists serve as judges who review entries, WVEC reported.
The Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest has awarding students for their writing for more than 30 years. Students in kindergarten through 8th grade can compete for state and nation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}