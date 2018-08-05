  • Student includes 14-foot alligator in graduation photos

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BEAUMONT, Texas - Things are bigger in Texas, even the graduation photos. 

    Texas A&M graduate Makenzie Alexis Noland shared graduation photos of her with a 14-foot alligator taken at Gator Country, where she recently interned, according to KTRK.

    “Not your typical graduation picture,” she wrote Friday with the post.

    Noland is graduating with a degree in wildlife ecology, KTRK reported.

