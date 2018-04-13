0 Sugarland announces new album, ‘Bigger,' to compliment summer tour

Sugarland is coming back “Bigger” with their sixth studio album.

The country duo, which reunited at the November CMAs after taking a hiatus to pursue other projects, will release their first new album in seven years in June. “Bigger” is available for pre-order now, and the title track is available for download.

The duo, made up of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, wrote all but one of the 11 songs on “Bigger,” the exception being “Babe,” which was penned by Taylor Swift and Train’s Pat Monahan. Swift is also featured on the track.

The album’s first single, “Still the Same,” was released in December and peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and at No. 35 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Of their new music, which was written during the past six months, Nettles points to Sugarland’s ability to project a positive vibe.

“Our hopefulness and our sparkiness and our joy is one of the things I think we do uniquely well, especially in the country format,” Nettles said.

Bush is enjoying the mystery of the material.

“I have entire pints of blood in that thing, but I still don’t know where it all came from, and I love that,” Bush said.

The duo’s “Still the Same” 2018 tour kicks off May 4 in Durant, Oklahoma, and ends Sept. 8 in Newark, New Jersey. The full list of 48 tour dates can be found at sugarlandmusic.com.

The track listing for “Bigger,” out June 8, is below.

1. "Bigger" (Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles)

2. "On a Roll" (Bush, Nettles)

3. "Let Me Remind You" (Bush, Nettles)

4. "Mother" (Bush, Nettles)

5. "Still the Same" (Bush, Nettles)

6. "Lean It on Back" (Bush, Nettles)

7. "Babe" (featuring Taylor Swift) (Taylor Swift, Pat Monahan)

8. "Bird in a Cage" (Bush, Nettles)

9. "Love Me Like I'm Leaving" (Bush, Nettles, Tim Owens)

10. "Tuesday's Broken" (Bush, Nettles)

11. "Not the Only" (Bush, Nettles)

