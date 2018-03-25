Sunday's NASCAR race at Martinsville canceled by snow

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - For the first time since 1993, a NASCAR race was canceled because of snow.
The STP 500 race at Martinsville Speedway was moved to Monday after snow continued to fall at the Virginia racetrack, NASCAR reported on its website. The Camping World Truck Series race, which was canceled after 23 laps Saturday, also resumes on Monday at 11 a.m. EDT, with the STP 500 expected to begin at 2 p.m.
Glad the weather outlook is better for tomorrow @MartinsvilleSwy ! pic.twitter.com/jMrK6cY6F5— Luke Lambert (@LukeLambertCC) March 25, 2018
Both races will air on FS1.
NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O'Donnell tweeted that the decision was made for safety reasons.
The last time snow postponed a NASCAR Cup race came in 1993 at Atlanta, ESPN reported.
Martin Truex Jr. is on the pole for the STP 500.
Way more snow than anticipated last night-Met with track/local authorities this morning-resources need to be dedicated to local community-roads-trees down, etc. We’ll put on a great day of @NASCAR Monday. #doubleheader Always a tough call but the right one in this case.— Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) March 25, 2018
