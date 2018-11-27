Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to bench after rib fractures

Apparently almost nothing will keep Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg from doing her duty.
Ginsburg broke three ribs when she fell on Nov. 7. Monday, the justice returned to the bench for the court’s December sitting that began this week, ABC News reported.
The 85-year-old justice fell in her office in the evening on the last day of the November sitting, but waited until the next morning to go to the hospital, where she was admitted for broken ribs. She was discharged the next day.
Days after the fall, she was back working with her personal trainer, The HIll reported.
The week after her fall she returned to her office, and a week after that she attended the Medal of Freedom ceremony that honored late Justice Antonin Scalia. The ceremony was held at the White House.
Ginsburg has not missed a day of oral arguments since she joined the court in 1993.
She also did not miss arguments while having chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, recovering from colon cancer or after her husband died in 2010, ABC News reported.
This is the second time she has broken her ribs. The first was in 2012, when she broke two ribs and continued her work as she healed, ABC News reported.
