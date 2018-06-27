Surveillance video shows drive-by shooting moments before Antwon Rose was shot

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - New surveillance video has been released showing the drive-by shooting in North Braddock 13 minutes before Antwon Rose was shot by police in East Pittsburgh.
WPXI obtained the video from a law enforcement source. We believe this is the third video showing the drive-by shooting in North Braddock.
WPXI is aware of two others -- one from a Port Authority bus and one from a borough camera.
District Attorney Stephen Zappala said last week that those videos provided good evidence of what took place.
Police said Antwon Rose and a 17-year-old were in the back seat of the car, which can be seen in the latest video..
Trending stories:
- Woman accused of pointing gun at drivers on Germantown Parkway
- How to find out if you're eligible for food stamps after power loss
- Activist: MPD officers questioned black man who was asking for job application
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police sources said in the video, the shooting happens as the second car approaches the corner and makes a left hand turn.
It's tough to see exactly what happened.
It was 13 minutes later that East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld pulled over that car and Antwon Rose and a 17-year-old began to run. Rose was shot three times by that officer and died.
A 17-year-old was arrested Monday night and will be charged in connection with the drive-by, but it is currently unclear what the charges will be.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}