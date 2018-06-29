0 Susan Sarandon arrested at anti-Trump protest

Actress Susan Sarandon, 71, said she was one of nearly 600 women who were arrested during a sit-in to support immigrants in at a U.S. Senate building on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday.

630 women in foil blankets are being arrested in Hart Office building now as they chant “Abolish ICE” and demand an end to family detention. #WOMENDISOBEY pic.twitter.com/k3J1lmqIPA — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 28, 2018

Thousands of women marched through Washington, D.C., demonstrating against the government’s migrant detention policy and cases of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The United States Capitol Police said approximately 575 protesters were charged with “unlawfully demonstrating.”

Police said they were being processed on the scene and then released.

Footage from the demonstration shows women chanting, “We care,” in reference to a controversial jacket first lady Melania Trump wore during a trip to a migrant detention center in Texas.

Many also carried banners with the hashtag #FamiliesBelongTogether.

Mothers, grandmother, daughters are all risking arrest demanding children be reunited with their parents after Trump's zero tolerance policy. #WomenDisobey #EndFamilyDetention #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/rPs8Q6mPGC — Voto Latino (@votolatino) June 28, 2018

The women marched 2 miles, past the Trump International Hotel to the Department of Justice, where many sat and blocked access to the building.

Hundreds of protesters, including Sarandon, moved to the Hart Senate Office Building.

Some of them were wrapped in silver cellophane blankets, to symbolize the blankets given to children in migrant detention facilities.

Over 2,000 children woke up at our southern border today terrified & desperate for their parents. We must keep fighting to ensure the Trump admin reunites them. Thank you @familiesbelong @womensmarch for coming to the Senate to demand it. This IS what democracy looks like! pic.twitter.com/s9LUrOlnRE — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) June 29, 2018

Sarandon, who won an Oscar for “Dead Man Walking” in 1996, announced her arrest on Twitter.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, tweeted that she had also been arrested.

I was just arrested with 500+ women and @WomensMarch to say @RealDonaldTrump’s cruel zero-tolerance policy will not continue. Not in our country. Not in our name.

June 30 we’re putting ourselves in the street again.



Join us. https://t.co/DdRHeFtTTr pic.twitter.com/P9uK0Z1Zay — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 28, 2018

More protests are scheduled for Saturday.

