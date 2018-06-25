Swimmers find rattlesnakes living in pool noodles

With temperatures consistently reaching over 100 degrees, snakes in Arizona may try to find respite from the heat in any way possible. A family in Buckeye, Arizona are now warning pool users to check their noodles before jumping into the water.
According to the Buckeye Fire Department, the unidentified family left two noodles against a wall and found rattlesnakes inside them. The fire department posted the warning over the weekend on Facebook, but did not say when the homeowners found the snakes.
But they said that it is not uncommon. They have found other reports of snakes that lay eggs, depositing the eggs in pool noodles that have been left outside.
A snake expert told KNXV that the snakes are looking for a hiding place because of the high summer temperatures and the best way not to be surprised by a snake in pool toys is to not leave them out.
“Anything that a snake or a rodent can hide under, try to eliminate it,” Greyson Getty, a snake relocater told KNXV. “Try to keep everything neat and tidy.”
He added that snakes are looking for dark areas, so keep pool toys in a container that can close or on a shelf, KNXV reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}