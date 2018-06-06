  • 'Tank-like' military personnel carrier leads police on chase through streets of Richmond, Va.

    Updated:

    RICHMOND, Va. - A tracked armored military vehicle led police on a two-hour chase after it was stolen from Fort Pickett in Virginia Tuesday evening.

    The incident began just before 8 p.m. Tuesday when an unidentified male drove the vehicle off the National Guard base. 

    The vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, was not equipped with weapons and was only able to travel around 40 mph.

    Bystanders captured the chase on social media:

    Police told WWBT that there were no accidents associated with the chase. 

    It was eventually stopped around 9:40 p.m. and the driver surrendered. 

