  • Target apologizes for ‘baby daddy' Father's Day card

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Target officials have apologized for offering greeting cards with the phrase “baby daddy” ahead of Father’s Day and are working to pull them from store shelves. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    The cards show an African-American man and woman kissing under the words “Baby Daddy.”

    Inside, the card reads, “You're a wonderful husband and father and I'm so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father's Day.”

    The American Greetings card is not exclusive to Target, according to The Kansas City Star.

    It first drew national attention when Takeisha Saunders posted a photo of the card on her Facebook page.

    “You CANNOT be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!? This was the only Father’s Day card that featured a black couple!!!!!!” she wrote.

    Sanders told Fox News she found the card at a Target location in Rockwall, Texas.

    The card generated more backlash on Twitter and created a discussion about using the phrase - “baby daddy.”

    Target is pulling the card from about 900 stores, a spokesman told the Kansas City Star.

    “We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to remove it from Target stores,” a representative told Fox News. “We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Target apologizes for ‘baby daddy' Father's Day card

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Michael Cohen, personal attorney to Donald Trump?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Girl with 3D-printed hand throws White Sox first pitch on quest to pitch…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Being hungry really can make you angry, here's why

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida's gun laws: How have they changed after the Parkland shooting?