Target's Earth Day car seat recycling program offers 20% off new car seat, stroller

Retail giant Target is launching its car-seat recycling program again this year on Earth Day.
The program encourages parents to bring in their old car seats in exchange for a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat, travel system or stroller.
Target is setting up a drop-off box near Guest Services where people can exchange their old car seats for a coupon.
The program starts on Sunday and runs until May 5, and consumers will then have until May 19 to use the coupons.
The retailer said in a press release that the car seats will be recycled into new items like grocery carts, plastic buckets and construction materials.
