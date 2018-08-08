0 Taser used on 11-year-old girl accused of shoplifting from Kroger, police say

CINCINNATI -

A police officer working an off-duty detail at an Ohio grocery store used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl Monday evening, according WCPO.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said tonight he's "extremely concerned" about an officer's use of a Taser on an 11-year-old girl at Kroger. The department will conduct a review of its use-of-force policies on minors. https://t.co/HDkTe3Yuoj — WCPO (@WCPO) August 8, 2018

The incident prompted Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac to promise “a very thorough review” of his actions, as well as the department’s use-of-force policies as they pertain to juvenile suspects.

The officer had been called to investigate reports of several young girls stealing items from the Kennard Avenue Kroger when he spotted the 11-year-old walking away with a backpack full of items, according to a news release and Lt. Steve Saunders. She refused to stop after being verbally warned, and the officer stunned her with the Taser.

>> On WHIO.com: Suspect claims to be Cincinnati officer, makes phone threat from apparent escort service, police say

“We are extremely concerned when force is used by one of our officers on a child of this age,” Isaac said in the news release.

Saunders said a Taser can be used on anyone between the ages of 7 to 70, according to Cincinnati Police Department procedure.

CPD procedures on use of force state: "The Taser may be deployed on a suspect actively resisting arrest when there is probable cause to arrest the suspect, or to defend one’s self or another from active aggression."

The procedure also notes that officers should consider the severity of the crime, the level of suspicion with respect to the fleeing suspect, the risk of danger to others and the potential risk of secondary injury to the suspect due to their surroundings before using a Taser.

>> Read more trending news

"An individual simply fleeing from an officer, absent additional justification, does not warrant the use of the Taser," CPD procedure states.

A Kroger spokesperson said the store is "cooperating with the police who are investigating the matter."

The officer’s name was not released.

Read more here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.