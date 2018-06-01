Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' tour earns record-setting $54 million in first five stops

Taylor Swift began her “Reputation” stadium tour May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and it has already set multiple records.
Billboard reported that the singer’s tour debuted on the publication’s weekly Hot Tour chart at number one.
Swift has grossed $54,072,007 from May 8-25, setting records at three stadiums. At her first two-night stint for the tour at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California, she topped her own gross and attendance count from her 1989 tour in 2015. Swift collected $14 million from 107,550 sold tickets.
At her two-night stint at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, more than 118,000 fans attended, earning Swift $16.2 million. The gross makes it the highest-grossing concert engagement of 2018 by a single concert headliner, according to Boxscores data reported to Billboard.
Swift has also broken U2 concert gross records. The Rose Bowl date broke U2’s 2017 record by more than $467,000. She broke the Irish band’s gross record at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, outselling U2’s sales by $1.2 million, making for a $7.8 million gross.
Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour will continue through November.
