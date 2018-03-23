  • Teacher finds meowing cat in student's backpack

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. - One fourth grade student’s backpack was quite literally the cat’s meow.

    Fourth grade teacher Carey Geipel started looking around her classroom after she heard meowing during a planning period March 16 only to discover a student brought a cat to school hidden in a backpack, according to a Facebook post

    “We listen to a purse, lunchbox... it must be a cell phone ringing,” she wrote. “Nope. It’s coming from the backpacks. I lift a jacket and a backpack MOVES. I unzip the backpack and a cat’s head POPS out!”

    Geipel made a phone call home to the student’s mother, who came and picked up the cat.

    “Hello, Student is safe but we have kind of a weird situation,” Geipel wrote, recounting the conversation. “Your student brought a cat to school, on the bus, in her backpack.”

    It turns out it's not even their cat, it belongs to their neighbor.

