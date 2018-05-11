  • Teacher pay: Which states pay teachers the most?

    Teachers across the country are rallying for better pay and more funding for their classrooms, and in some cases, they are striking for it

    Educators in West Virginia and Oklahoma have walked off the job, and teachers in Colorado are threatening to do the same.

    The average public school teacher salary for 2016-2017 was $59,660, according to the National Education Association, the largest teacher’s union in the United States. That number was up from $58,353 in 2015-16. The NEA estimated that the average salary for this school year (2017-18) will be $60,483.

    In the report, average teacher salaries ranged from a high in New York ($81,902), California ($79,128), and Massachusetts ($78,100), to a low in Mississippi ($42,925), Oklahoma ($45,292) and West Virginia ($45,555). 

    The study showed that while salaries went up an average of 2 percent from school year 2008-2009 to the estimated salaries for school year 2017-2018, when adjusted for inflation, overall teacher salaries decreased by 4 percent during that time period.

    One-fifth of new public school educators leave the profession by the end of their first year of teaching, according to the NEA. Nearly half will leave within five years. 

    Low starting wages and pay increases that fail to match others in jobs that require similar education and experience is often cited as a reason for leaving the job. 

    In no state are teachers paid more than comparable college graduates, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The EPI reports that, on average, teachers make 77 percent of what other college graduates make.

    While several organizations track teacher salaries by state, the numbers can be a bit different depending on the criteria used to gather the information. Some organizations include private schools in the calculation and some do not, for instance.

    Here is a list of teacher salaries for 2017 from the NEA:

    1. Alabama: $50,391
    2. Alaska: $68,138
    3. Arizona: $47,403 
    4. Arkansas: $48,304  
    5. California: $79,128 
    6. Colorado: $51,808  
    7. Connecticut: $73,147 
    8. Delaware: $60,214
    9. District of Columbia: $75,692 
    10. Florida: $47,267
    11. Georgia: $55,532 
    12. Hawaii: $56,651
    13. Idaho: $47,504
    14. Illinois: $64,933 
    15. Indiana: $54,308
    16. Iowa: $55,647
    17. Kansas: $49,422
    18. Kentucky: $52,338
    19. Louisiana: $50,000
    20. Maine: $51,077 
    21. Maryland: $68,357
    22. Massachusetts: $78,100
    23. Michigan: $62,287
    24. Minnesota: $57,346
    25. Mississippi: $42,925
    26. Missouri: $48,618
    27. Montana: $51,422
    28. Nebraska: $52,338
    29. Nevada: $57,376
    30. New Hampshire: $57,522
    31. New Jersey: $69,623 
    32. New Mexico: $47,122
    33. New York: $81,902
    34. North Carolina: $49,970 
    35. North Dakota: $52,968
    36. Ohio: $58,202
    37. Oklahoma: $45,292 
    38. Oregon: $61,862
    39. Pennsylvania: $66,265
    40. Rhode Island: $66,477 
    41. South Carolina: $50,000
    42. South Dakota: $46,979
    43. Tennessee: $50,099
    44. Texas: $52,575 
    45. Utah: $47,244
    46. Vermont: $57,349
    47. Virginia: $51,049
    48. Washington: $54,433
    49. West Virginia: $45,555 
    50. Wisconsin: $54,998
    51. Wyoming: $58,187


    For the 2016-2017 school year, the National Bureau of Labor Statistics has the average salary for high school (secondary) teachers between $42,970 in Oklahoma and $87,260 in New York. Those numbers are culled from an average of salaries paid to all types of schools and other types of businesses that hire teachers.

    The BLS found that the median annual pay for elementary school teachers, excluding special education teachers, was $57,160. For kindergarten and elementary school teachers it was $56,900. For preschool, primary, secondary, and special education school teachers together the median annual wage was $55,790. 

    A median wage is the wage at which half the workers earned more than that amount and half earned less.

    Here is the NBLS list of teacher salaries by state for secondary teachers. The list does not include salaries for special education teachers.

    1. Alabama: $49,790
    2. Alaska: $85,420
    3. Arizona: $48,050
    4. Arkansas: $50,990
    5. California: $77,390
    6. Colorado: $54,460
    7. Connecticut: $78,810
    8. Delaware: $63,640
    9. District of Columbia: $64,420
    10. Florida: $51,800
    11. Georgia: $56,850
    12. Hawaii: $59,250
    13. Idaho: $48,540
    14. Illinois: $68,380
    15. Indiana: $52,670
    16. Iowa: $54,490
    17. Kansas: $50,470
    18. Kentucky: $55,300
    19. Louisiana: $50,700
    20. Maine: $52,940
    21. Maryland: $69,070
    22. Massachusetts: $76,170
    23. Michigan: $62,910
    24. Minnesota: $65,290
    25. Mississippi: $46,370
    26. Missouri: $51,720
    27. Montana: $51,290
    28. Nebraska: $55,870
    29. Nevada: $57,210
    30. New Hampshire: $60,070
    31. New Jersey: $76,430
    32. New Mexico: $56,060
    33. New York: $83,360
    34. North Carolina: $46,370
    35. North Dakota: $51,400
    36. Ohio: $60,810
    37. Oklahoma: $41,880
    38. Oregon: $69,660
    39. Pennsylvania: $66,020
    40. Rhode Island: $67,620
    41. South Carolina: $53,960
    42. South Dakota: $41,980
    43. Tennessee: $51,390
    44. Texas: $57,830
    45. Utah: $55,540
    46. Vermont: $61,590
    47. Virginia: $69,890
    48. Washington: $64,760
    49. West Virginia: $46,560
    50. Wisconsin: $57,320
    51. Wyoming: $59,780


    The National Center for Education Statistics has kindergarten through grade 12 teachers making an estimated average salary of $58,064 in current dollars, meaning not adjusted for inflation. 

    The state with the highest average 2016-2017 salary for teachers on the list was New York with $79,637. California was second with $78,711. At the bottom of the NCES list was Oklahoma with an average salary of $45,245. South Dakota teachers made an average of $42,668, and Mississippi teachers made an average of $42,925.

    Click here for the complete list of NCES statistics for teacher salaries from 1969 to 2017. 

