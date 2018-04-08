Ted Nugent: Democrats are like 'rabid coyotes' that should be shot

Musician and gun-rights activist Ted Nugent is facing backlash after saying Democrats are like "rabid coyotes" that should be shot.
According to CNN, Nugent, 69, made the controversial statement Friday in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of "InfoWars."
"Just know that evil, dishonesty and scam artists have always been around and that right now they're liberal, they're Democrat, they're RINOs, they're Hollywood, they're fake news, they're media, they're academia and they're half of our government at least," said Nugent, a member of the National Rifle Association's board of directors.
"So come to that realization. There are rabid coyotes running around. You don't wait till you see one to go get your gun. Keep your gun handy, and every time you see one, shoot one."
Critics slammed Nugent on social media:
Ted Nugent's opinion on guns is about as valid as Mike Huckabee's son's on dog care.— Charles Evans (@banditref) April 8, 2018
Ted Nugent is a nut to the core. And any organization that allows him to speak upon their behalf from his platform without publicly repudiating him gets the blowback they deserve. I’m a 2A supporter- but I’m looking at you .@NRA— Brittany Pounders (@LibertyBritt) April 8, 2018
Ted Nugent stays repugnant https://t.co/cSICx7bv3D— Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) April 8, 2018
Isn’t that White House guest Ted Nugent? https://t.co/QpImQHb6JR— Bill Prady (@billprady) April 8, 2018
NRA board member Ted Nugent* https://t.co/i8Vvc6CrMG— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) April 8, 2018
Nugent also made headlines a week ago after he said survivors of the deadly Parkland, Florida, school shooting who are pushing for tougher gun laws "have no soul."
