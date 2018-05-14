Teen bitten by rattlesnake at Texas beach

GALVESTON, Texas - The sharp pain felt like a stab to Austin Fleming’s ankle.
The Texas teen was wearing jeans and socks but a rattlesnake’s fangs were still able to pierce his skin as he walked near the sand dunes of Jamaica Beach, according to KHOU.
“At first, I’ve never been stung by a wasp or anything, so I was like, ’This is what it feels like to get stung by a wasp,’” Fleming told KHOU. “But then a second later, I looked down and I saw the snake and I realized what just happened.”
Fleming and a group of friends were spending the weekend at a beach house for prom, according to KHOU.
“It’s not something you expect, to go to the beach and get bit by a snake,” Fleming said.
He was taken to the hospital where he spent eight days recovering.
"I didn't expect to be here,” his mother, Yesenia Sandino, told KTRK. “The fact that he is recovering is Mother's Day present enough for me.”
