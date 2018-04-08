Teen fatally shot by friend over $40 debt, police say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot by his friend over a $40 debt, police say.
Carlos Rodriguez showed up to a mobile home Monday morning where his friends had been drinking beer and smoking marijuana the night before, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
At some point, Brandon Cabelleros asked Rodriguez about $40 he was owed. Rodriguez said he did not have it, which is when Cabelleros pulled out a .45 caliber handgun and shot the teen in the chest, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
Cabelleros and some other friends then took Rodriguez’s body to the mobile home park entrance in an attempt to conceal the shooting, according to KOAT.
Cabelleros is being tried as an adult. He was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
