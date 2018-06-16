0 Teen turns himself in after shooting friend in face at swimming pool parking lot

DALLAS, Ga. - An 18-year-old turned himself in to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, after he shot his 16-year-old best friend in his left eye, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

>> Read more trending news

Joshua Chestney accidentally shot his friend in the left eye while sitting in a SUV playing with his father’s pistol on Tuesday, Dallas police Chief Joe Duvall told WSB.

The teens were parked in a gravel lot near a local swimming pool and Chestney was showing off with the gun when it went off, according to Duvall. It is unknown if Chestney had permission to have the gun.

Police said a large group of children were in the pool during the incident. They were moved to a building on the property until officers determined it was safe to return.

Duvall said the two teens had been target shooting earlier in the day and that the older boy had the gun in the truck when they came to the park.

“Apparently (it) belonged to his father. He had taken it from home earlier that day,” Duvall said.

The 16-year-old was put into a medically induced coma after he lost his left eye and was bleeding from his brain due to the bullet exiting the back of his head, police said. There has been no update on his condition.

Chestney was released from the Paulding County Adult Detention Facility on a $7,900 bond and has been charged with false report of a crime, pointing a gun at another and reckless conduct, according to jail records.

Police said any further charges against Chestney will be based on whether or not the teen survives.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.