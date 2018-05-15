Teens kill mother possum and 4 babies in Snapchat video, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two Georgia teenagers face felony charges for allegedly killing a mother possum and her four babies using a baseball and chemicals, according to Cobb County police.
Rocquavious Williams, 19, and an unnamed 16-year-old male suspect were arrested at North Cobb High School on Wednesday, police said in a news release.
A North Cobb student got a Snapchat video of the teens killing the possum at a home in Kennesaw.
The student reached out to school police and showed them the video. The case went to Kennesaw police and then Cobb cops.
According to a police warrant, the suspects beat the mother possum with a baseball bat and poured a mixture of bleach and ammonia on the four babies inside an orange box.
The deaths happened in early April, according to the warrant.
Each teen faces five counts of aggravated animal cruelty, police said. Williams also faces a count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Williams bonded out for $22,220 less than a day after being arrested, Cobb jail records show.
His next court date was not listed on the Cobb magistrate website.
The news release said the department is still investigating, so anyone with information should call 770-590-5638.
