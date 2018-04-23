0 Teens stop basketball game to take knees, pay respect during funeral procession

FRANKLINTON, La. -

A group of teens hitting the hoops near Baton Rouge are going viral for a simple gesture of respect.

They stopped their basketball game in Franklinton, Louisiana, on Friday to take a knee, paying respects to the recently departed during a funeral procession, WAFB reported.

>> Read more trending news

Lynn Bienvenu and Johannah Stroud attended the funeral for their cousin, Velma Kay Crowe.

They were the ones who saw the teens stop their game and pause as the cars went past, WAFB reported.

Bienvenu posted the photo to Facebook where it is getting noticed.

Bienvenu said of the teens, “They took a knee not out of respect but honor. There was not an adult in sight to tell them to stop playing. This meant a great deal to our family. May God bless each one as I feel they will achieve greatness.”

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

She told WAFB that one teen contacted her on social media to give his condolences for the loss of Crowe, whom the teens did not know personally.

This is not the first time the teens have paused their game. Others have told Bienvenu that they have been seen doing the same thing for other funeral processions.

Many residents told WAFB that coaches and teachers at Franklinton Junior High School have repeatedly told students that they should show respect when a funeral procession drives by.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.