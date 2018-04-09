0 Tennessee man on run after confessing to killing mom, friend on Facebook, police say

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. - A Tennessee man accused of killing his mom and a friend before posting a confession on Facebook is on the run, police said late Sunday.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Casey Lawhorn, 23, fatally shot his mom, Vi Lawhorn, and his friend, Avery Gaines, 22, early Sunday at an East Ridge home.

Police said Lawhorn called and reported the crime to authorities before leaving the area. His car, a gold 2002 Ford Taurus, was found off Interstate 59 in Jasper County, Mississippi, but Lawhorn was not inside, the Times Free Press reported.

Casey James Lawhorn's vehicle has been found on I59 near the Vossburg exit in Jasper County. Lawhorn is wanted in... Posted by Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi on Sunday, April 8, 2018

On Sunday evening, Lawhorn appeared to confess to the killings in a now-deleted Facebook post, ABC News reported.

"Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions," the post said, according to the Times Free Press.

The post said Lawhorn shot and killed Gaines, who was asleep, with a stolen rifle, then opened fire on his mother.

East Ridge Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen said Lawhorn "posted a pretty specific message on Facebook detailing the crime,” ABC News reported.

“ERPD is aware of the post made by Casey Lawhorn,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We are attempting to follow up with other law enforcement agencies and working to locate Mr. Lawhorn to bring a resolution to the matter.”

ERPD is aware of the post made by Casey Lawhorn. We are attempting to follow up with other law enforcement agencies and working to locate Mr. Lawhorn to bring a resolution to the matter. Posted by East Ridge Police Department on Sunday, April 8, 2018

Police said Sunday night that Lawhorn, who is considered armed and dangerous, "is still presumed to be in Jasper County [Mississippi]." Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 601-764-2588.

