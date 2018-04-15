Tennessee Olive Garden pays $800 tab for track team after school shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A Tennessee Olive Garden covered the $800 bill Friday for the track team from a Kentucky high school where a deadly shooting took place in January.
The Marshall County High School was in town for a competition and stopped at the Olive Garden for dinner, according to The Tennessean.
A manager noticed the team and called his boss in Atlanta, who OK’d waiving the $789.26 bill.
"They were super," manager Bill Funderburk told The Tennessean. "They were just so appreciative. Some of the greatest kids you ever met. They all were giving me handshakes and high-fives and hugs. That gave us joy to see them having fun."
Two of the team’s athletes were injured in the Jan. 23 shooting. One of the victims is back and competing on the team.
