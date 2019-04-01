Tesla's Elon Musk drops rap song ‘RIP Harambe,' dedicated to gorilla killed in Cincinnati

Tesla and Space-X co-founder and CEO Elon Musk may be adding yet another career move to his already extensive resume: rapper.
Musk, 47, dropped an unexpected rap song Saturday dedicated to the 17-year-old silverback gorilla that was shot and killed in 2016 at the Cincinnati Zoo after grabbing a toddler who fell into his enclosure.
He released the song, called “RIP Harambe,” under the “Emo G Records” label on SoundCloud.
Emo G Recordshttps://t.co/zsuB2NDl48 pic.twitter.com/anVkKeFMGr— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2019
"RIP Harambe. Sipping on some Bombay. We on our way to heaven. Amen, Amen," he sings on the new track in a link he tweeted out. "RIP Harambe. Smoking on some strong (hey). In the gorilla zoo. And we thinking about you."
Musk also said that he was disappointed that his record label failed.
The surprising tune comes just weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission asked a judge to hold Musk in contempt over a tweet in February about Tesla’s planned 2019 car production.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}