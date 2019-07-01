Texas man found alive in wrecked car four days after going missing

A Texas man was found alive in his crashed car nearly four days after he was reported missing, KTRK reported.
Jose Velazquez, 32, of Spring, was reported missing by his family after he did not show up for work Wednesday after going to a Houston bar the night before, the television station reported.
On Sunday, searchers tracked Velazquez's cellphone to a dead end street in The Woodlands and found him still inside his car, the Houston Chronicle reported. According to officials with Texas EquuSearch, the vehicle was upside down and wedged between thick vegetation.
'He's alive. He was alive," Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch says after they found Jose Velazquez who had been missing for almost five days. https://t.co/abslj1asFB— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 1, 2019
“The car just plunged into the woods and nobody could see it if they were driving by,” David White, of Texas EquuSearch, told the Chronicle.
"The Texas EquuSearch team found Jose's wrecked vehicle, with him inside. Amazingly, Jose is badly injured, but still alive," officials said in a statement.
Velazquez's fiancee, Chanel Nelson, told KTRK she last saw Velazquez after they left the bar on Main Street in Houston.
Velazquez's cousin said Nelson joined her fiancee at the hospital Sunday.
“He’s laughing and making jokes,” Tony Velazquez told the Chronicle.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}