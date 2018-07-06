Texas police give tips to spot hidden ATM skimmers

With identity theft a concern for consumers, a lesson to spot devices that skim debit and credit cards for bank information is always timely.
Police in Freeport, Texas, created a two-minute video that was posted to Facebook to educate residents on how to spot skimmer devices on drive-up ATM machines, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said a Texas Dow Employee Credit Union in the city was victimized by skimmers.
Skimmers can be positioned on the ATM’s card reader, so police suggest jiggling the device to ensure it is secure, the Chronicle reported. Another device is a pinhole camera that thieves use to record the customers’ PIN numbers, the newspaper reported.
Garivey urged consumers to contact authorities if they suspect an ATM contains a skimming device.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}