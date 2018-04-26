  • Texas town to host 0.5K run, welcomes 'underachievers'

    By: Amanda O'Donnell, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    BOERNE, Texas - Not all of us will run a marathon in our lifetime. Or a half-marathon, even. Or a 10K. Nope, not a 5K. 

    But now there’s a running event for those who never thought they could say, “I can’t. I have my race that day.”

    San Antonio neighbor Boerne has announced it will host a .5K, or a .31-mile race, May 5. The Facebook page for the event reads, “Underachievers welcome!” and boasts a “doughnut and coffee hydration station.”

    >> Read more trending news 

    The page estimates the event will last “like 10 minutes” and promises finishers a sticker for their car, beer and a medal. 

    The race also offered participants a VIP option for an additional $25 that would not require them to run at all. VIP “runners” get a larger medal. 

    The event’s website was updated on April 18 to announce that the race is full and no longer accepting sign-ups. 

    Don’t let that keep you from your dreams! You can go out and walk .31 miles right now. Or spring for VIP and stay right where you are.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas town to host 0.5K run, welcomes 'underachievers'

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: 'Cowboy' hero takes down armed robber in dramatic viral video

  • Headline Goes Here

    GQ magazine calls Bible 'foolish,' lists it among books 'you don't have to read'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bear kills dog, seriously injures another in Florida subdivision

  • Headline Goes Here

    Meghan Markle's ‘Suits' character ties the knot with co-star in her…