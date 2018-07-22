Texas woman accused of sending meth to convicted killer, police say

A Texas woman is behind bars after police say she tried to send meth to a convicted killer.
According to KFDX, Sara Elizabeth Russell, 29, of Katy, was charged Thursday with one count of prohibited substance in a correctional facility after mailroom employees at the James V. Allred Unit prison found methamphetamine – and instructions on how to hide it – inside a card.
Authorities said Russell was trying to send the drugs to inmate Jason Burkett, who was convicted of murder for his part in the 2001 deaths of a Texas woman and two teens, the Houston Chronicle reported.
KFDX reported that investigators believe Burkett "mailed the card to Russell with pre-arranged directions to put meth in it, then have it returned to him." Burkett reportedly told investigators that he sent the card to Russell but didn't ask her to send the drugs.
Russell is being held on $10,000 bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}