0 The Austin bombings: A timeline of events in the case

Law enforcement authorities say a bomb that exploded early Tuesday morning at a FedEx processing center in Schertz, Texas could be the latest in a series of blasts that have happened in the Austin area during the past three weeks.

The device went off a little after midnight in the processing center some 60 miles from Austin. Authorities say that bomb was in a package marked for delivery to an Austin address, sent from an Austin address.

>> Read more trending news

The explosion comes on the heels of another attack that took place Sunday night in Austin. The blast, believed to be triggered by a tripwire, injured two men.

Here is a timeline of events since the first bombing happened earlier this month.

Friday, March 2

6:55 a.m. – Anthony Stephan House, 39, finds a package on his front porch as he is leaving his home at 1112 Haverford Dr. in the northwest part of Austin. The package, which was left overnight, explodes as House picks it up. He is taken to an area hospital where he later dies from his wounds.

Monday, March 12

6:44 a.m. – Seventeen-year-old Draylen Mason brings a package left at his 4806 Oldfort Hill Drive home into the kitchen to open it. A bomb inside the box explodes, killing the teenager and wounding his mother. Mason was a gifted musician.

11:50 a.m. – Later that day, Esperanza Morena Herrera, 75, picks up a package outside her home at 6708 Galindo St. in southeast Austin. The bomb inside the package explodes, critically injuring Herrera.

2:30 p.m. – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asks the public for help in finding information about the bombings. He announces a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the attacks.

Tuesday, March 13

4 p.m. – The Austin Police Department ups the reward for information about the bombings by an additional $50,000.

>> Austin bombings Q&A: What are the distinctive traits of a serial bomber?

Saturday, March 17

2:53 a.m. – Austin police arrest Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat in connection with a bomb threat that led to the cancellation of band The Roots’ show Saturday at the South by Southwest festival.

Sunday, March 18

2 p.m. - The Austin police announce another reward increase, making the total $115,000.

8:30 p.m. – Two men in their 20s either riding or waking a bike in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive in southwest Austin trip a wire attached to an explosive device and are injured by the blast. The bomb is the first to use a tripwire to detonate the device.

>> Austin bombings: What we know about the bomber’s habits

Monday, March 19

1:30 a.m. - Austin interim Police Chief Brian Manley, warns Austin residents not to pick up suspicious packages or other items, and to call 911 if they should come across one.

2:30 p.m. - Gov. Abbott announces he is authorizing the use of $265,500 from an emergency fund to purchase portable X-ray machines that would be used to examine suspicious packages while minimizing the risks to law enforcement officers.

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

12:30 a.m. – A bomb explodes at a FedEX processing plant in Schertz, Texas, about 50 miles from Austin. One person was injured when the package detonated as it moved from an upper conveyer belt to a lower one. Authorities said the package was to be delivered to an Austin address and was sent from an Austin address.

An employee wrapped in a blanket talks to a police officer after she was evacuated at a FedEx distribution center where a package exploded, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Schertz, Texas. AP Photo/Eric Gay

© 2018 Cox Media Group.