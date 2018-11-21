Three of Glen Campbell's children end effort to contest will

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three adult children of Glen Campbell who were excluded from the singer’s will have ended their effort to contest the document, The Tennessean reported.
Campbell, the country singing icon who crossed into mainstream music with songs like “Gentle on My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” and “Rhinestone Cowboy,” died Aug. 8, 2017 at age 81 from the final stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
In his will, Campbell left his estate to Kimberly Campbell, his wife of 34 years, and five of his eight adult children. The three children who were excluded -- William Campbell, Kelli Campbell and Wesley Campbell -- were from previous marriages, The Tennessean reported.
Monday, the three siblings agreed to dismiss their claim, according to a legal filing in Davidson County Probate Court, the newspaper reported. Originally, the siblings contested the validity of their father’s 2006 will and questioned their father’s mental capacity.
In a statement through her attorneys, Kimberly Campbell said she was pleased the issue had been resolved.
"The filing of a will contest last January came as a shock to me," the statement said. "There was never any merit to these claims.
"I am pleased to finally put this difficult experience behind me so that I may focus on my family, my continued mission to educate, destigmatize, and raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease -- and to honor my husband and his amazing music legacy."
