T.I. arrested for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness in Georgia

    By: Tyisha Fernandes, WSBTV.com

    Rapper T.I. was arrested early Wednesday morning in Henry County in Georgia, WSB reported.

    Henry County police told WSB that T.I. was arrested around 4 a.m.

    According to police, T.I. -- whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr. -- was returning to the gated community where he lives around 4 a.m. Police said he didn’t have his key and the guard wouldn’t let him in.

    “Don’t you know who I am?” T.I. asked the guard, according to police.

    At some point during the argument, T.I. called a friend and the two of them argued with the guard.

    The Henry County Police Department was called to the scene and T.I. and his friend were arrested.

    According to police, T.I.’s friend had a warrant out for his arrest. T.I. was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

    He’s since bonded out.

