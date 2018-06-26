  • T.I. says he is boycotting the NFL, Super Bowl in Atlanta

    By: Maghen Moore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper and well-known Atlanta Falcons fan T.I. said he is boycotting the National Football League

    On BET’s Genius Talks with host Jemele Hill, the rapper explained why he is boycotting the NFL even though the Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta in 2019. 

    “I think there is a violation of constitutional rights being implemented to minority players who choose to have a peaceful, silent protest,” the Atlanta native said

    Super Bowl LIII will be Feb. 3, 2019, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced in May 2017.

    It will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta and the first since 2000.

