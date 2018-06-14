0 Tiffany Haddish reveals who bit Beyoncé, says she hit on Leonardo DiCaprio in new interview

LOS ANGELES - Tiffany Haddish has all but confirmed who bit Beyonce at a party earlier this year.

In her cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian all but confirms who bit the singer at a party.

When the THR reporter whispers the rumored suspect -- actress Sanaa Lathan, Haddish says, “I'm super good friends with her stepmom and her dad (producer-director Stan Lathan), and they were mad at me," she said. "They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it's so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?' But I didn't try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from goin' to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

>> Read more trending news

Haddish also shares a story from another party. This time, it’s about hitting on Leonardo DiCaprio, whose children she’s joked about wanting to have.

"Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he'd let me hit that," she said. "He's like, 'Tiffany, you're so funny.' I'm like, 'I'm serious.' And then he goes, 'I mean, I'd do it, but …' I was like, 'Come on, wasn't you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?’ I told him, 'My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What's Eating Gilbert Grape.' He starts bustin' up laughin'. 'Why?' he asks, and I say, 'Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this (gestures at her own body).' He starts goin' into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I'm just listenin' and listenin', like, 'Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.' I finally go, 'All that's good, I just need to know, When's this gonna happen?'"

Aside from propositioning DiCaprio, Haddish also sounds off on Roseanne Barr, whose rebooted sitcom was canceled by ABC after she compared former adviser to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Jarrett is a black woman.

"I don't know if you know El Segundo (California), but if you're black and you're driving through El Segundo, you're going to get pulled over. I used to visit my friend Anna there, and it got to a point where I was calling the police officers by name.

"One day, we were walking around the neighborhood, and Anna says, 'Oh, Roseanne lives there.' Now, I loved Roseanne, and the next day we walked by, and she was in her yard. I say, 'Hi, Roseanne.' She looks at me (makes a disgusted face), and ran in the house. I thought, 'Maybe she don't want to be bothered today.' A week later, we walk by again, and I told Anna — she's Hispanic, but she looks white — she should say hi this time. So she says, 'Hi, Roseanne,' and Roseanne goes, 'Hey!' I thought, 'Maybe she got to know us.' Then I go back, like, a week later, I wave again and say, 'Hi, Roseanne! I love your comedy,' and she (makes the same disgusted face) and turns her head. I think, '(Expletive) that (expletive).' That was 2000, maybe 2001, so it's not new. She been racist, why'd you all give her a TV show?”

For more from Haddish's interview, head to HollywoodReporter.com.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.