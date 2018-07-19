  • Tire comes off van on Ohio interstate, crashes into windshield of car, killing driver

    By: WHIO.com

    HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - One person is dead after a tire came off a vehicle and crashed through the windshield of a car traveling in the opposite direction on I-75 in Harrison Township, Ohio.

    The crash happened around 6:45 a.m.

    Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a tire came off a van traveling north on I-75. The tire came up over the median wall and hit a Mustang head-on, impacting the driver’s side.

    The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.

     

