Today's the day for free pizza from Little Caesars

We know what many people will be doing for lunch today. They’ll be lining up for free pizza from Little Caesars.
Last month, the pizza chain announced that it would make good on a promotion if a 16 seed in March Madness NCAA tournament beat the first seed.
It finally happened when University of Maryland-Baltimore County beat Virginia 74-54 in the tournament’s first round.
So today, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time, you can order a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo, which normally runs $5. It includes a four-slice pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce soda per family, Little Caesars announced last month. There is a caveat: You have to order the deal by 1 p.m., not just be in line to order and while supplies last.
Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018
Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt
TODAY'S GIVEAWAY DAY from 11:30am - 1pm (local time) while supplies last at your local #LittleCaesars. For OFFICIAL RULES: https://t.co/Z39XZCoXtq.— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) April 2, 2018
UMBC lost in its second-round game against Kansas State. Tonight we will see who will win the championship as Michigan takes on Villanova.
