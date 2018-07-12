Tom Petty new single ‘Have a Little Soul' released ahead of highly anticipated box set

Tom Petty’s first posthumous single has arrived.
“Have A Little Soul,” a previously unreleased recording from 1982, marks the first release of Petty’s music since the artist’s death in October 2017 at age 66.
>>Related: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose, family says
The single will be part of “An American Treasure,” a highly anticipated box set containing dozens of Petty’s unreleased recordings, deep tracks, alternate versions of classic songs and live performances.
AN AMERICAN TREASURE TO BE RELEASED SEPTEMBER 28 ON REPRISE RECORDS for more info visit https://t.co/XPJgbz9JUi pic.twitter.com/gvd3jDqi7l— Tom Petty (@tompetty) July 11, 2018
“An American Treasure will be released Sept. 28.
>>Related: Photos: Tom Petty through the years
According to the artist’s website, Tom Petty’s daughter, Adria Petty, and wife, Dana Petty, are leading the project, along with Petty’s bandmates of 45 years -- Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, along with studio collaborator Ryan Ulyate.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}