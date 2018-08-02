Tommy Hilfiger combines clothing with technology that can track, reward wearers

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has a new line of clothing that will keep track of wearer’s locations and award them for choosing and wearing the brand.
The line is called Xplore and includes hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts that have a Bluetooth smart chip embedded in the tag, the “Today” show reported.
The clothes will pair to an app that will then track where the outfits are worn. Wearers will be rewarded with points that can be used to get other merchandise or even concert tickets, the BBC reported.
The items will be sold through the Tommy Hilfiger website and at the flagship store in New York.
The Xplore line will also include jeans, jackets, hats and bags, the BBC reported.
In addition to tracking how long someone wears a their chip-embedded clothing, the company will also issue challenges, telling customers to wear the clothing at specific locations, AD Week reported.
The company says the chip will not collect any information about the customer, only gather data about the usage of the items. Users can also opt out of using the chip and turn it off, AD Week reported.
