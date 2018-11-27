Toys for Tots: Lamborghini owners fill cars with gifts for kids in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Lamborghini Charlotte and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse teamed up to collect toys for children in need in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The U.S. Marines' Toys for Tots program collects gifts for struggling families each and every year.
"I love doing events like this,” U.S. Marine Sgt. Bower Smith said. “It's a good time to get out, get involved in the community and it's for a good cause."
>> On ToysForTots.org: Learn more about the U.S. Marines' Toys for Tots program
Ten Lamborghinis filled with toys drove in the Bull Run to the well-known steakhouse Monday as part of the toy drive.
Read the original report here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}