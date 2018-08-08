Trooper rescues cat hit by two cars on New York road

GRAFTON, N.Y. - A cat named Harley has used up two of his nine lives after surviving being hit by two cars on the same road in New York.
State police said the cat was found in Grafton, just outside Albany.
The trooper who found the cat found him on the side of the road with serious head and leg injuries, WRGB reported.
Police believe the cat ran into the road, where he was hit by one car and thrown into the path of the second car.
The trooper took the cat to Brunswick Veterinary Hospital, and the vet clinic helped find the cat’s owner by posting a photo on Facebook of the cat wearing a pink cast.
After hundreds of shares, the cat’s owner was tracked down.
The cat’s owner said Harley is doing well and is expected to fully recover from the accident.
