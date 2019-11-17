0 Trump as ‘healthy as can be,' White House press secretary says after president visits hospital

WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is expecting a busy 2020, so he checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday for portions of his annual physical, the White House press secretary said Saturday.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 2:05 p.m. EST Nov. 18: White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham deflected rumors about President Donald Trump's health, saying it is “absolutely not” true that the president's visit to a doctor Saturday was simply a routine procedure, The Washington Post. Grisham also said the President is “healthy as can be," the newspaper reported.

In a statement Saturday, Grisham said Trump, 73, had “a quick exam and labs” and “remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week,” the Post reported.

Grisham said rumors about the president "are always flying."

"He is healthy as can be," Grisham told Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro on Saturday. "I put a statement out about that. He’s got more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6 a.m. until, you know, very, very late at night. He’s doing just fine.”

Update 12:56 a.m. EST Nov. 17: Trump took to Twitter early Sunday, just hours after his visit to Walter Reed Medical Center.

"Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center," he tweeted shortly after midnight. "Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year."

Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

According to The Associated Press, the two-hour appointment did not appear on the president's public schedule like his previous annual physicals.

Original story: "Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," Stephanie Grisham, White House press secretary, said in a statement, CNN reported.

Trump’s last physical was in February at Walter Reed. He weighed 243 pounds with a body mass index of 29.9, and 30 is considered obese, USA Today reported. He also had increased his use of a statin that helps control his cholesterol.

"I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond," Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, wrote at the time.

The visit Saturday is different than the president’s previous physicals.

The last two physicals were announced beforehand and noted on the president’s calendar. Trump usually takes the Marine One helicopter to Walter Reed, but this time, a motorcade dropped him off unannounced, CNN reported.

