0 Trump to announce stance of U.S. in Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump will announce whether he plans to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal later today.

The decision, which is expected to be to leave the deal, according to the New York Times, will be announced at the White House at 2 p.m. ET, the president announced Monday via Twitter.

I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Many are calling Trump’s decision the “most devastating blow yet on the legacy of Barack Obama,” CNN reported.

At the same time it will highlight Trump’s “America First” ideology.

CNN is reporting that Trump will announce sanctions against Iran as the first step for withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Deal. But it may take months for the sanctions to actually go into effect, giving allies time to talk Trump into keeping the U.S. in the deal.

The decision comes weeks after the announcement that Trump will sit down with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un to try to convince the country to give up its nuclear weapons, the New York Times reported.

Since the deal with Iran, international inspections have found no major violations and said that minor issues were quickly fixed, the Times reported.

Trump says that the 2015 agreement doesn’t touch Iran’s ballistic missile program and doesn’t permanently prevent it from developing nuclear weapons, Reuters reported.

Those for the agreement say that if Trump would pull out of the agreement it would “undo years of work” that kept Iran from creating nuclear weapons, Reuters reported.

