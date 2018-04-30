0 TSA wins three Webby Awards

The Transportation Security Administration isn’t known for its humor, but the government agency has won three internet awards thanks to its lighthearted messages used to keep us safe.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences awarded the TSA Instagram account with awards for - Marketing/Corporate Communications, Social Content Marketing/Weird and the People’s Voice Award: Social Content Marketing/Weird.

TSA uses its various social media accounts, like on Instagram and Twitter, to “inform, educate and at times even entertain millions of travelers across the country.”

Just last month, its social media teams reminded travelers that swords are not allowed as carry-on items in tweet that started, “We expected this would happen once they started offering direct flights from San Antonio to Gondor.”

“We’re not in the entertainment business, but mixing humor with our messaging has been a very successful formula for us, and I’m glad IADAS as well as our followers have recognized and appreciated that.” Bob Burns said.

Burns is the TSA’s social media lead who runs the agency’s Instagram account and writes the captions for the photos.

Not only do the TSA’s social media accounts give lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek reminders, they also give tips on how to get through screening, packing and highlights its canine officers, plus it offers specific information on Twitter for big, national events like the Super Bowl.

TSA had 1,200 tweets in 2017 on its main account, and its Instagram account has more than 865,000 followers.

