Turkey chicks rescued from Pittsburgh sewer

    PITTSBURGH - Two turkey chicks were rescued after being trapped in a sewer in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. 

    The chicks were trapped in the sewer on Ajax Street and Hancock Street in Upper Hill, according to WPXI crews on scene. 

    According to city officials, public works crews were called to the scene at noon to remove the grate in order to rescue the turkey chicks. 

    A neighbor, who was assisted by city officials, rescued the chicks from the sewer around 12:30 p.m. 

    The chicks were reunited with their mother after being rescued. 

