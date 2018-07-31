Twin red pandas born at zoo in upstate New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Twin red pandas have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in upstate New York, officials announced Tuesday.
The twin male cubs have been named Loofah and Doofah, after characters from the animated dinosaur series, “The Land Before Time.”
Onondaga County executives said the cubs were born June 21 to the zoo’s breeding pair of red pandas, mother Tabei and father Ketu.
Zoo officials are now bottle-feeding the cubs after Tabei showed signs of having difficulty caring for them, the Associated Press reported.
This is Tabei’s third set of cubs. Her other four cubs have been sent to zoos across the country.
Red pandas are an endangered species.
Fewer than 10,000 red pandas are believed to remain in their natural habitat in the Eastern Himalayas, according to WorldWildlife.org.
